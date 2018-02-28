Kanchi Mutt senior Pontiff Jayendra Saraswathi, who was the 69th Shankaracharya Guru and head of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday. His devotees, who are shocked and saddened, are mourning his death.

Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was suffering from some age-related ailments and was recently admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. The buzz on the social media is that he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

"The 69th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal attained Siddhi at 9.00 am today - Shukla Trayodashi - 28 Feb. 2018 at Sri Kanchi Kamakotii Peetam Sankara Matam, Kanchipuram," reads a statement on the official website of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetham.

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, "#Kanchi mutt #JayendraSaraswathi passes away. He was the 69th Pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, and a very influential spiritual leader."

Mugilan Chandrakumar tweeted, "Kanchi Mutt Senior Pontiff #JayendraSaraswathi passes away in a Chennai pvt hospital. He was 83."

Sri Jayendra Saraswathi was born as Subramanyam Mahadeva Iyer on July 18, 1935. He was nominated by his predecessor, Chandrashekarendra Saraswati Swamigal, as his successor and was given the pontifical title Sri Jayendra Saraswathi on March 22, 1954.

The Kanchi Mutt runs many schools, eye clinics and hospitals. His sudden death has saddened millions of devotees across the globe. A devotee named Kailas Krish Iyer (@kailaspk) tweeted: "Sad to hear the news about swami of @KanchiMatham @haraharasankara hara har sankara jaya jaya sankara . Prayers .#jayendrasaraswathi."

#JayendraSaraswathi leaves behind a mixed legacy. His focus on starting educational institutions for poor students and his outreach programs for connecting with society were path breaking for the mutt. The Sankararaman case though indelibly marred his latter years. pic.twitter.com/KLvKDMEQFS — Duddakunta Venkateswara Reddy (@DVREDDYbjp) February 28, 2018

Saddened a Seer & Enlightened One leaves us . Heartfelt Condolences #JayendraSaraswathi Kanchi Seer

Famous Hindu Saint "Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamy", the seer of Kanchi Mutt, passes away in Chennai. Thank you Aacharya for showing us path of "Moksha". #JayendraSaraswathi

Shocked to hear the sad demise of kanchi sheer #JayendraSaraswathi maharaj may his soul rest in peace Om Shanti Shanti Shanti

Saddened by the news of #JayendraSaraswathi leaving this world. Remembering his association with Avadhoota Datta Peetham and love for #Dharma. #Omshanti

Priyavar #JayendraSaraswathi passes away! He leaves behind a mixed legacy. Still a very sad day for the hindu community!!

#JayendraSaraswathi #SanatanVedicDharma loses another GURU of whose greatness we will, sadly,discover as time goes by #OmNamahShivaya @Shawshanko

