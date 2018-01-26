After a disastrous Maasthi Gudi, Duniya Vijay is back with Kanaka. The film, a commercial potboiler written and directed by R Chandru, hit the screens on Friday, January 26. Manvitha Harish and Hariprriya are romancing him in the flick, which also has P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Srinivasa Murthy and others in the cast.

The film has Satya Hegde's cinematography, Naveen Sajju's music and Harish's editing.

Going by the promotional materials, Duniya Vijay plays the role of an auto driver and he is a big fan of Sandalwood matinee idol Dr Rajkumar. The movie is packed with action and sentiment. It is an out-and-out commercial entertainer which is not just targeted at mass, but also at a family audience.

During the promotions, the team Kanaka promised that the story, laced with a lot of emotions and it would cater to all sections of the audience.

It is a crucial movie for Duniya Vijay, considering his last movie was a dud at the box office. More than the commercial failure, he lost his close friends, Uday and Raghav, due to the crew's negligence of safety measures while performing an action sequence. Uday and Raghav had a shocking death by drowning in a lake while shooting.

Coming back to Kanaka, the film has spiked a lot of interest among the cine-goers and it has to be seen whether it is yet another routine commercial film or a film with a difference.

