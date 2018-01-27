Rumours are rife that Kamya Panjabi and Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar are in a relationship.

The duo, who apparently met in the Bigg Boss 10 house (where Kamya entered as a guest) and has been dating ever since the show concluded, however, maintain that they are just good friends.

Bigg Boss 11 winner: Here's why fans think Hina Khan may have Manveer Gurjar's fate

According to a SpotboyE report, Kamya and Manveer are often spotted hanging out together at parties or attending award functions. In the recently held Lions Gold Awards 2018, they made a terrific entry together leaving the on-lookers stunned.

The report said that both the Shakti actress and Manveer were cheering for each other at their win at the Lions Gold Awards 2018. The alleged couple also share a lot of pictures of them on their social media pages.

Bigg Boss 11: After Karan Patel, Manveer Gurjar and Rupali Ganguly speak against Hina Khan

While there is no confirmation about Kamya and Manveer's affair, it should be mentioned that the actress has always been vocal about her relationships. A few years ago, Kamya was in a relationship with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel. Their affair grabbed headlines when the latter suddenly announced his marriage with Ankita Bhargava when he was apparently still seeing Kamya.

Post the breakup, Kamya had even claimed to media that her love for Karan would not change although she didn't want him back in her life. "I have always been open about my love for Karan. My love doesn't change with seasons," she had told Tellychakkar. "Of course I know that he is married and I don't even wish to have him back in my life. I will never be able to forgive him for breaking my trust and heart. I am not someone who shies away from speaking the truth on camera. I am honest and open about my emotions. I am not scared of anyone as my feelings are true," she said.

Not just that, Karan, post his marriage with Ankita, had reportedly gate-crashed Box Cricket League (BCL) party thrown by Kamya, owner of Jaipur Joshilay team. He shocked the guests at the party when he reportedly walked up to Kamya and told her that they should patch up and apologised to her for his wrongdoings.