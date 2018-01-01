Mumbai Police arrested two managers of 1Above resto-bar on Monday, January 1, over the Kamala Mills Compound fire incident which left 14 persons dead and over 18 injured last week. The accused have been identified as Kevin Baba, 35, and Lisbon Lobes, 34. Both the managers have been remanded to police custody till January 9.

According to police, Baba and Lobes were in charge of the managerial tasks of the pub, and allegedly fled when the fire began to engulf the area, leaving people trapped on the top floor of the building on December 29.

"We have arrested both the managers," senior police official Ahmad Pathan from NM Marg police station told PTI.

Baba and Lobes have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, police had arrested two men identified as Rakesh Sanghvi and Aditya Sanghvi, who were accused of providing cover to Baba and Lobes. Rakesh and Aditya were produced before a court and were released on bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Police have also registered an FIR against three directors of Sigrid Ospitalita who manage 1Above. They have been identified as Kripesh Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, who are still absconding.

Police have also filed cases against the owners of 1Above, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, along with one other co-owner, Abhijeet Mankar. More arrests are likely to be made soon.

"They will soon be under arrests. A manhunt is on. We have also issued lookout circulars to ensure that they don't flee the country," a police official said referring to the absconding accused.