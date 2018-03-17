Kamal Haasan's much-awaited Visharoopam 2 has got the certification from the regional censor board. The Tamil movie has bagged 'U/A' certificate and prepping-up for its release.

Reports say that Vishwaroopam 2 was submitted to the censor board for certification a few weeks ago and finally it has got the clearance from its members. The makers are now planning to unveil the trailer of the film soon.

However, the makers haven't said anything about the film's release plans. Some unconfirmed reports had claimed earlier, that the movie might be ready for release during Diwali.

Talking about the release, Andrea, who plays a key role in Vishwaroopam 2, said, "That's not something that I can answer; it is Kamal sir's film. But I recently watched a cut of it and I have to say it is very action-packed and fast-paced. He is getting it ready, but I do not know by when it's going to release. However, it will hit screens this year for sure."

Vishwaroopam 2 is turning out to be a special film for Kamal Haasan fans as the Ulaganayagan is gearing up to bid goodbye to films after foraying into politics. Apart from this film, the actor has only two films Sabaash Naidu and Indian 2 to be completed before turning into a full-time 'neta'.

The movie is a sequel to 2013 hit Vishwaroopam. The huge delay in releasing the sequel was caused due to a major financial setback.

Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu in 2013 for a few weeks by the state government citing law and order problems, although it was alleged that the reason behind the movie's release being stalled was that the late Jayalalithaa was trying to get back at Kamal Haasan for a pro-DMK statement made by the actor.

The movie was later cleared by the court. However, it had a hassle-free release outside Tamil Nadu. While the first part was produced by Kamal Hassan, Vishwaroopam 2 will be produced and released by Oscar Ravichandran.

Besides acting and directing, Kamal Haasan has written the story and screenplay for Vishwaroopam 2.