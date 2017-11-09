Kamal Haasan was forced to apologise for hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in haste following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016. Exactly after a year, the Ulaganayagan has posted a thank you tweet to the BJP leader for a different reason.

Chennai has found a place in UNESCO's list of 64 cities in the world for its creativity and contribution to music. "Congratulations to the people of Chennai on the city's inclusion in the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its rich musical tradition. Chennai's contribution to our rich culture is precious. This is a proud moment for India: PM," the PM's Office tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Kamal Haasan posted, "The recognition & praise for Chennai from @UNESCO for music fans of Chennai is long overdue. We prefer praise from others. Our Honourable PM recognising it affirms our hope that south will not diminish inspite of its detractors."

Kamal Haasan, who recently came under attack from the BJP and the RSS over remarks on Hindu extremism, had welcomed demonetisation hours after it was announced by the PM. "Salute Mr Modi. This move has to be celebrated across political party lines. Most importantly by earnest tax payers."

After demonetisation failed to yield the desired results, Kamal Haasan had still supported Narendra Modi to some extent. "He has tried while others only promised. That is why I went across the party lines, when some of my friends who knew about my ideologies asked why did you say nice things about him. Swachh Bharat is a good idea. Demonetisation is a good idea. I am not an economist. But now there is criticism about it. Let's see till proven guilty we will not jump to conclusions," he was quoted as saying in a TV interview," he had said.

Recently, in his column for Tamil magazine Vikatan, Kamal Haasan had taken a different stand stating that he supported the demonetisation move in a hurry. "If the PM accepts his mistake, my salaam (salute) awaits him," he wrote in the article.