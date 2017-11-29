Kamal Haasan's views on politics and social issues have apparently started connecting with the public and concerns he is raising are being topics of discussion. A new survey has thrown light at his growing popularity.

A report on Indiaglitz claims that a survey conducted by a Tamil weekly in association with 24/7 news channel shows that people from different ages, groups and genders wanting Kamal Haasan to be in political centre stage.

In fact, people prefer Kamal Haasan to Rajinikanth and Vijay as he has been vocal about the issues bothering the common man. The surprising part of the story is that the Vishwaroopam star is being considered to be a bigger threat to the AIADMK than the other two cine stars.

A stunning 45.3 percent of people have voted for Kamal Haasan, while Rajinikanth and Vijay have garnered 18.2 percent and 14.5 percent votes, respectively. 22 percent of people voted for others, the website adds.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan enjoys bigger support among women, which comprises of 46.1 percent against 44.3 percent men. The government officials and students are also in favour of the actor foraying into politics.

Kamal Haasan is also seen as a threat to the DMK by 35.5 percent whereas 22.8 percent and 16.5 percent feel Rajinikanth and Vijay might become a formidable opposition to the Dravidian party respectively.

It may be recalled that an earlier survey had indicated that Rajinikanth was preferred to Kamal Haasan and Vijay to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.