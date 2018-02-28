Kamal Haasan's political party Makkal Needhi Maiam comprises people from different walks of life.

The party, in the first list, has revealed 11 key members, as per an official statement. The members come from various backgrounds and include former bureaucrats, lawyers, people from the industry, businessmen, and also Kamal Haasan's close associates.

The list also has some of the well known names like actress Sripriya, businessman CK Kumaravel, and producer Kamala Naseer.

List of key members of Makkal Needhi Maiam:

AG Maurya and Rangarajan: Former IPS officers. C Rajashekaran: Advocate and a former Congress youth wing secretary. A Arunachalam: Agriculturist and advocate. Kameela Nasser: Wife of actor Nasser who is also an M-Phil scholar. S Moorthy: Works at Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Bharathi Krishnakumar: Writer and film director who was a member of CPI (M). Suka: Thoongavanam dialogue writer. Raja Narayanan: Writer-journalist and Kamal Haasan's manager. Sripriya Rajkumar: Actress and a good friend of Kamal Haasan. CK Kumaravel: CEO of Naturals Salons and Spa. CK Ranganathan: CEO of Cavinkare, who is also the son-in-law of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's eldest son MK Muthu. Ku. Gnanasambandhan: Professor and writer Rangarajan: Ex IAS Sowrirajan: Entrepreneur Thangavelu: Secretary of Kamal Haasan welfare association

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam was officially launched on February 21 in Madurai and the event was reportedly attended by over one lakh people. The veteran actor aims to contest in all the 234 assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu in the elections which will be held in 2019.

He is set to transform his fans club members into active party workers.

However, Makkal Needhi Maiam is yet to draft its ideology and policies, but its founder Kamal Haasan has highlighted that the party will fight against corruption.