For Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, acting is his passion and life. And on the occasion of India's 70th Independence Day, the versatile actor listed his favourite 70 movies in different Indian languages, and it includes eight Malayalam films as well.

In the special edition of Hindustan Times, Kamal claimed that the movies he considers as his favourite should not be considered as a bucket list or 70 films people should see before they die.

"I'm not trying to recommend movies or impose my choices on other people. Films are my profession, my life. The way I react to a film will be different from the way other people would. I'm sure I will probably notice nuances other people may not. Finally, it's like falling in love! Why do you fall in love with someone? Who knows? It's the same with movies," the actor wrote.

Here is the list of eight Malayalam movies that Kamal has called as his favourites:

Chemmeen (1965)

Directed by Ramu Kariat, romantic entertainer Chemmeen is still considered as an evergreen hit movie starring Madhu, Sheela, Kottarakkara Sreedharan Nair, Sathyan and Adoor Bhavani, among many others.

Chemeen became the pride of south India, a national film. It's a grown-up love story. Today it looks like a simple film. But it's stunning," Kamal wrote about Chemmeen.

Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971)

Sathyan, Prem Nazeer, Sheela and KPAC Lalitha's Anubhavangal Paalichakal is based on a novel with the same name. Scripted by Thoppil Bhasi and helmed by KS Sethumadhavan, it was the last movie of legendary actor Sathyan. Megastar Mammootty made his acting debut with one scene in this film.

It was set in a jail. It had an astounding story with two of Malayalam cinema's top stars. It was so suspenseful, so intriguing in the way it explored the human mind."

Nirmalyam (1973)

Nirmalyam revolves around a neglected temple and its dependents. The movie marked the debut of MT Vasudevan Nair as a director and Sukumaran and Sumithra as actors. PJ Antony bagged the National Award for Best actor for his performance as velichapad in it.

What a film! I saw it twice on two successive days. I don't think Malayalam cinema will dare to make a film like that again. The film revolved around a neglected temple and the people dependent on it."

Swapnadanam (1976)

KG George's debut directorial venture Swapnadanam is a marital psychodrama that became a commercial success and won both the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award for best feature film. The movie has Rani Chandra, Dr Mohandas, Soman and Mallika Sukumaran in main roles.

I am a fan of the film! It can be described as a marital psychodrama."

Kodiyettam (1977)

Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Kodiyettam won many accolades and actor Gopi bagged the National Award and the state award for playing Shankarankutty, following which he was officially known as Bharath Gopi. KPAC Lalitha, Kuttyedathi Vilasini, Kaviyoor Ponnamma also appeared in significant roles in the movie.

Adoor has made so many beautiful films but the simplicity of Kodiyettam is unsurpassed."

Ee Nadu (1982)

Director IV Sasi's movie Ee Nadu starring Mammootty, Ratheesh and Balan K Nair among others had become the highest grossing South Indian movie in the 1980s.

It's brilliant for its multi-level narrative. T Damodaran was a schoolteacher-turned screenplay writer. One of the best films made by IV Sasi."

Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal (1986)

The romantic entertainer Namukku Parkkan Munthiri Thoppukal based on KK Sudhakaran's novel Nammukku Gramangalil Chennu Rapparkkam is one of the best movies of Mohanlal. The Padmarajan directorial is known for its musical narration by Johnson and detailed screenplay by Padmarajan.

I was green with jealousy when I watched this film, it was so simple but so good. It is a romance drama."

Thaniyavarthanam (1987)

Penned by AK Lohithadas and directed by Sibi Malayil, Malayalam movie Thaniyavarthanam had Mammootty, Mukesh, Thilakan, Saritha and Asha Jayaram in the main roles. It garnered a positive response from the audience and became a commercial success that time.

This is a film about mental health and how the responsibility lies in everyone's hands. It doesn't talk directly about superstition, but in the end makes you very angry. My friend Mammootty did a brilliant job in the film."

Here are other language favourite films of Kamal Haasan:

HINDI TAMIL TELUGU KANNADA MARATHI BENGALI Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje (1955) Chandralekha (1948) Devadasu (1953) Samskara (1970) Kunku (1937) The Apu trilogy (1955, 1956, 1959) Kagaz Ke Phool (1959) Parasakthi (1952) Mayabazar (1957) Vamsha Vriksha (1972) - Ajantrik (1958) Mughal-E-Azam (1960) Andha Naal (1954) Sudigundalu (1968) Kaadu (1973) - Meghe Dhaka Tara (1960) Ganga Jamuna (1961) Ennathan Mudivu (1965) Manmadha Leelai (1976) Bhootayyana Maga Ayyu (1974) - Bhuvan Shome (1969) Padosan (1968) Aval Oru Thodal Kathai (1974) Manavoori Pandavulu (1978) Chomana Dudi (1975) - Harmonium (1976) Tere Mere Sapne (1971) Apoorva Raagangal (1975) Maro Charitra (1978) Hamsageethe (1975) - - Pakeezah (1972) Manmadha Leelai (1976) Sommokadidi Sokokadidi (1978) Ghatashraddha (1977) - - Achanak (1973) 16 Vayathinile (1977) Sankarabharnam (1980) Thithi (2016) - - Garam Hawa (1973) Avargal (1977) Amavasya Chandrudu (1981) - - - Ankur (1974) Red Rose (1978) Sagara Sangamam (1983) - - - Sholay (1975) Moondram Pirai (1980) Swati Mutyam (1986) - - - Ardh Satya (1983) Nayakan (1987) Manam (2014) - - - Masoom (1983) Aporva Sagotharargal (1989) - - - - Malgudi Days (1986) Thevar Magan (1992) - - - - Drohkaal (1994) Mahanadi (1994) - - - - Hey Ram (2000) Hey Ram (2000) - - - - Vishwaroopam (2013) Anbe Sivam (2003) - - - - Dangal (2016) Virumaandi (2004) - - - - - Dasavathaaram (2008)- - - - - - Vishwaroopam (2013) - - - -

Kamal has also named 1987 silent movie Pushpak as one of his favourite films.

Note: The movies in which Kamal Haasan acted are marked with *