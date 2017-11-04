Kamal Haasan has virtually gained support from Prakash Raj and Arvind Swami over his comments on Hindu extremism.

The Ulaganayagan had written in an article that terrorism has spread into the camps of Hindus, and the comments had come under attack from the RSS, the BJP and right-wingers.

Prakash Raj, who was at the centre of a controversy after he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of journalist Gauri Lankesh recently, has now apparently defended Kamal Haasan on Twitter.

He wrote: "If abusing and manhandling young couples on the streets of my country in the name of morality is not terrorizing.. If taking law into hands and lynching people on slightest doubt of cow slaughter is not terrorizing..If trolling with abuse, threat..to silence even a slightest voice of dissent is not terrorizing.. then what is terrorizing.. #justasking [sic]."

Prakash Raj had recently expressed his anguish over people celebrating the death of his dear friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh. "It is not important who killed Gauri, but what worries me is the sight of people celebrating her death and spreading hatred," he had said.

"Some of these people who celebrated her murder are being followed by our prime minister on Twitter. And we have a prime minister whose eyes have remain closed on this," he added.

Taking about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prakash Raj had said: "In Uttar Pradesh, I don't know whether we have a chief minister or a priest from a temple. I have five National Awards and I think I should give them to him as I feel they are better actors than me."

Even actor Arvind Swami echoed Kamal Haasan's views on Hindu terrorism. He tweeted: "Terrorist definition a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. [sic]"

Kamal Haasan had earlier written in Ananda Vikatan: "Earlier, Hindu rightists used have just intellectual debates with those of differing views through which they provoked their opponents to violence. With the approach failing to yield desired result, people have resorted to violence. The extremism has now spread among the Hindus as well."

He added that the popular mantra "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth alone Triumphs -- a motto that appears on the famous Ashoka Pillar in Mehrauli) has now been replaced by "strength alone triumphs."

Meanwhile, a defamation case has been filed against the actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 500, 511, 298 295(a) and 505 (c). Haasan has been accused of defamation, attempt to cause offence and intent to hurt religious feelings.