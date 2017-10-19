Kamal Haasan, who had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after the announcement of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last year, now regrets supporting the drive in a hurry. He has expressed his views in a column written in Tamil magazine Vikatan.

As per The News Minute, Kamal Haasan has written the article with the headline – A Big Apology. In the story, he has apologised for supporting the announcement without considering its pros and cons. "Salute Mr. Modi. This move has to be celebrated across political party lines. Most importantly by earnest tax payers," the actor had tweeted last year.

Kamal Haasan revealed that many of his friends criticised him for his support to demonetisation and later he told himself that although the idea behind the move was good, poor implementation played the spoilsport.

"If the PM accepts his mistake without being adamant, then one more salaam is waiting for him from me. The sign of a good leader is when they can rectify their mistakes and more importantly when the can accept they made a mistake. Gandhi was able to do it, today also it is possible," the website quoted him a writing in the article.

In the recent weeks, many economists and prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have criticised the poor implementation of demonetisation.

Last month, Kamal Haasan had good words about PM Modi by claiming, "He has tried while others only promised. That is why I went across party lines, when some of my friends who knew about my ideologies asked why did you say nice things about him."

He also calls Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a good idea.