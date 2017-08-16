Continuing his attack on the AIADMK, Kamal Haasan has now virtually demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The Universal Star wonders why political parties are not asking him to quit from his position.

On his Twitter handle, Kamal Haasan wrote, "If one state's CM should resign for a mishap & corruption under his govt. How come no party calls for resignation in TN. Enough crimes done. [sic]" His post is an apparent reference to the demands for the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the tragic death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital.

Kamal Haasan added, "My aim is a better Tamilnadu. Who dares to strengthen my voice? DMK AIADMK & parties R tools to help. If those tools R blunt find others."

Kamal Haasan has been politically active in the last couple of months and has not missed any opportunity to slam the Tamil Nadu government in the recent weeks. He has even accused the ruling party of corruption.

His comments have not gone down well with the AIADMK, who has gone all out to attack Kamal Haasan. The members of the ruling party have retaliated to his comments and have even dragged his personal life. They are now threatening to conduct a tax audit.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has continued to keep his fans and media guessing about his political entry as he has repeatedly refused to put it out in clear words.

However, Kamal Haasan admitted at the platinum jubilee function of DMK's Murasoli that he was offered to join M Karunanidhi's party in 1983 when the patriarch sent him a telegram offering to join hands with them, but the actor claimed that he has not responded to his request yet.