Kamal Haasan, who is currently busy in politics and working on a few movies, is likely to continue his association with Vijay TV's Bigg Boss Tamil.

The buzz is that the actor will be hosting the second season of the reality show and the formal announcement is expected to be out soon.

As a host of the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, the actor expressed his political views and social concerns, on the stage. The actor used to take potshots at politicians and targeted the AIADMK without taking any names on several occasions.

The show had turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. While Oviya had won the hearts of the viewers before walking out of the show citing health issues, Arav won the title, and Snehan ended up as the runner-up.

Kamal Haasan's witty remarks and hosting skills had struck a chord with the viewers. After the show's completion, there were rumors that the Ulaganayagan might not host the show following his political entry.

Kamal Haasan in Politics

Kamal Haasan has floated his own party, Makkal Needhi Maiam. He has already toured parts of Tamil Nadu and trying to win the trust of the people. He hopes to contest the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2021. He has three movies – Vishwaroopam 2, Sabaash Naidu and Indian 2 – to complete before turning into a full-time 'neta'.

His close friend Rajinikanth too has taken a plunge into politics although he is yet to open up on his policies and the ideology.