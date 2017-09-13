Kamal Haasan seems to have finally decided to join politics. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, the actor is set to float a new party by the end of this month.

"#KamalHaasan is expected to make an announcement regarding his political entry this Dussehra.[sic]" journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi tweeted.

The Universal Star has been making political statements, taking digs at the ruling Tamil Nadu government. Kamal Haasan has been sending out messages on his Bigg Boss Tamil and on Twitter account to be aware of things happening around them.

On being asked about his political plans, Kamal Haasan has refused to clarify the questions with a straight answer. "I entered politics the day I cast my vote," the actor recently told a reporter.

His anti-AIADMK comments and well-known proximity with the DMK made many believe that he might join the Karunanidhi's party. But he revealed at the platinum jubilee function of Murasoli newspaper that the DMK patriarch had offered him to join their party in 1983 itself, but he has not responded to it till date.

This was taken as an indication of Kamal Haasan's unwillingness to join the DMK. Recently, the actor met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the latter's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

"My colour is definitely not saffron. That much I can say now," Kamal Haasan told media, which was an oblique reference to cite that he would not be joining the BJP.

Surprisingly, Kamal Haasan had also ruled out the possibility of floating a new party due to financial resources.