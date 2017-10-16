There were reports in the past few days that Kamal Haasan was out of Shankar's forthcoming movie Indian 2. It was also speculated that Suriya would be replacing him in the mega-budget flick.

Now, the latest buzz is that Kamal Haasan has already started preparing for the project. An American trainer is working on the actor's fitness and the Ulaganayagan started his dieting even before the movie was formally announced.

The film was announced recently at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil. It was revealed that Dil Raju would be bankrolling the mega-budget film.

Indian saw Kamal Haasan in a double role -- father and son. Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar played the female lead roles in the flick. In the film, an old man (Kamal) gets frustrated, witnessing the corruption prevalent in the country and decides to uproot it from the system.

He takes the law into his own hands and kills the corrupt. The story takes a shocking turn when his son, played by Kamal, is found corrupt.

The movie was simulataneously shot in Tamil and Hindi languages (Hindustani in Bollywood). It was also dubbed and released in Telugu as Bharateeyudu. All three versions had turned out to be hits at the box office.

Currently, Shankar is busy with his magnum opus 2.0 aka Enthiran. The Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson-starrer will be out on 25 January, 2018.

Shankar's movie with Kamal Haasan will begin only after the completion of Enthiran. The shooting will begin next year.