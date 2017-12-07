Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan attended the wedding of actor Aadhav Kannadasan (grandson of legendary late poet Kannadasan) and Vinodhnie on Wednesday, December 6, in Chennai. What caught the everybody's attention was her rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale was also spotted with them.

The trio graced the ceremony and was seen having a good time chatting with each other. This is the first time that Kamal Haasan is seen together with his daughter and her rumoured boyfriend.

Clad in a red saree, Shruti Haasan looked the perfect Tamil 'ponnu' (girl) and jasmine flowers in hair enhanced her traditional look. Michael Corsale also wore a silk shirt and veshti (dhoti).

The couple posed for photographs together and showed little signs of worry.

Further, the rumours of Shruti Haasan's marriage with Michael Corsale have got stronger. It has to be noted that he had also met her mother Sarika recently. Nonetheless, their relationship is yet to be confirmed.

Shruti Haasan met Michael Corsale six months ago in London through a common friend and they became fond of each other since then. He was spotted with her several times earlier and the photos of the rumoured couple hugging inside a car had gone viral.

Michael Corsale is born and raised in London. He has graduated from Drama Centre London and is associated with a theatre group called Deep Diving Men.

On the professional front, Shruti's next movie is Sabaash Naidu in which she is teaming up with her father.