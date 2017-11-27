Actor Kamal Haasan reportedly lost his cool in public and pushed a fan away. The video of the incident has now spread like a wildfire online. [The video can be seen below]

In the video, a crazy fan attempts to get closer to Kamal Haasan and Ramesh Aravind spoils the fan's attempt by pushing him away, but the unidentified man returns back to prostrate before the Ulaganayagan's feet.

Kamal Haasan apparently lost his cool and pushes him away in anger.

However, it has been now revealed that the incident occured two years ago in Bengaluru when Kamal Haasan was in the city to promote his Tamil movie Uttama Villain. The actors was in the venue to inaugurate a shop.

Interestingly, the same clip from another angle tells a different story. The other clip shows Kamal Haasan stopping the fan from touching his feet and the cops fiercly pushing the fan away.

The timing of the release of the clip clearly indicates that it is an attempt to tarnish Kamal Haasan's image as the actor is getting ready to foray into politics.

Kamal Haasan has been critical of AIADMK in the last couple of months and he was in the centre of controversy when he made a comments on the Hindu extremism.

Kamal Haasan had written in a recent column: "Earlier, Hindu rightists used have just intellectual debates with those of differing views through which they provoked their opponents to violence. With the approach failing to yield desired result, people have resorted to violence. The extremism has now spread among the Hindus as well."