Kamal Haasan's every single move is closely observed by political pundits and the public these days. With the actor openly declaring his interest to join the politics, people are curiously looking forward to know about his plans in politics. On Wednesday, 4 October, he met the heads of his fans' club and it instantly paved way for the rumours of Ulaganayagan floating his own party on his 63rd birthday (7 November).

"We discussed welfare activities that we have planned for his birthday across Tamil Nadu," the IANS quotes Thangavelu, Treasurer of the All India Kamal Haasan Fans Welfare Association, as saying in Chennai. The member added that they did not discuss about floating the new party. He added, "If he has plans to announce, he will do it. With us, he only discussed about how the welfare activities have to be carried out."

In the recent months, Kamal Haasan has repeatedly dropped hints on entering politics. By his own admission, there is no time limit or auspicious time to enter politics, but the actor will foray by 2019.

The actor has met political leaders like Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, he has not joining any existing party as none of the parties match his ideologies.

However, his ideology will be the culmination of many good thoughts from different ideologies. "I will take good points from Gandhian, Marxism and Periyar way of thoughts. You give me ideas and I am ready to walk along with you," he was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Also, Kamal Haasan has given hints that his fight will be against corruption.