7.30 PM: Kamala Haasan arrived on the stage after hoisting the flag of his political party. Set against the white backdrop, his party flag has symbol of red and white hands in hand with a star in the middle. Addressing the gathering, he announced the name of his political party as Makkal Needhi Maiam (People's Justice Party).

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It's here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam official website: http://www.maiam.com fb: http://goo.gl/XbcNLB twitter: http://goo.gl/dWgXvV"

6.00 PM: It was reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be one of the guests at the launch of Kamal Haasan's political party. The latest we hear is that he has already landed in Madurai and he is on his way to TN circuit house.

5.00 PM: Kamal Haasan's team has made arrangements of 20,000 chairs at the Othakadai ground in Madurai. All the seats are filled up and more people are expected to gather by the time the function starts. Kamal mania is hitting the peaks as he gears up to launch the party and its flag.

1.30 PM: After after multiple stops in Rameshwaram, he visited the primary school in his home town Paramakudi in Ramanatham district, where he spent his childhood. Addressing a gathering in Paramakudi, he said that he was coming to Paramakudi after 45 years. He wants to seek people's blessings before he heads to Madurai. He will be receiving Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Mdu airport.

12.00 PM: Kamal Haasan reached late Dr Abdul Kamal Memorial and paid tributes to him. Huge crowd of people thronged to take a glimpse at the veteran actor.

11.30 AM: Kamal Haasan arrived at Hyatt in Rameshwaram, to hold a press conference. During his media address, he was asked about the difference between films and politics. He said, "I don't see too many differences between films and politics. Both of them need the support of people just about equally, but the responsibility in politics is a lot bigger. Whatever money I have is the money of the public,"

#WATCH Kamal Haasan addresses the media in Rameswaram https://t.co/N0yXrHOuYJ — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

10.00 AM: Fishermen were apparently upset with Kamal, as he could take single question from them.

Fishermen disappointed following #KamalHaasan address. They say he didn’t even take one question from them. The scheduled 1 hour interaction was only 7 minutes long. Kamal promised to return. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/k4A09ZFkQf — Anna Isaac (@anna_isaac) February 21, 2018

'It's time you sit, while I stand,' says #KamalHaasan to the fishermen. Fisher folks unhappy the actor didn't talk to them in person, rather took to stage to address them. #KamalPartyLaunch #KamalsPoliticalEntry pic.twitter.com/QkgoLswUUq — Asianet Newsable (@ANN_Newsable) February 21, 2018

9.40 AM: It was reported earlier that Kamal Haasan would interact with fishermen community for 1.5 hours, but he spoke only for seven minutes and left the venue. Before leaving, the actor assured that he will come back on some other day and listen to their problems.

9.30 AM: Addressing the fishermen, Kamal Haasan said that various governments have made several promises, but did not fulfill them. They come up with different reasons when people ask about those promises, he said.

9.01 AM: Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually, it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode. #maiam

Greatness can come from simple beginnings. Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode. #maiam — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 21, 2018

08:45 AM: Kamal Haasan reached Ganesh Mahal in Rameswaram to address fishermen community and interact with them. He received a traditional welcome at the venue.

08:30 AM: Kamal Haasan was expected to visit the school in Rameswaram, where APJ Kalam studied, but the visit was reportedly canceled as it was political in nature. Ramesh Bala tweeted, Here is #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan 's busy schedule for his Big day today.. TN Govt has denied permission to visit Dr #APJ 's school since it's political in nature.. The rest of the events are on.. All eyes on the big public meeting in #Madurai this evening #KamalPartyLaunc."

Here is #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan 's busy schedule for his Big day today..



TN Govt has denied permission to visit Dr #APJ 's school since it's political in nature..



The rest of the events are on.. All eyes on the big public meeting in #Madurai this evening#KamalPartyLaunch pic.twitter.com/k9d7PMP3wk — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 21, 2018

07:50 AM: Kamal Haasan reached the residence of former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram. He met Kalam's brother and sought his blessings to embark on his political journey. The actor had breakfast at his house and also met some of his relatives.

06:30 AM: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan finally arrived in Rameswaram this morning. He will launch his political party in the evening. He was given a rousing welcome by his supporters, who raised slogans like "Hail Varungala Muthalvere Hail Kamal Haasan."