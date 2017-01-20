Since the Music Mojo performance titled Nostalgia, Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge has gained popularity, not just in the state, but also among music lovers all over the world. The team has now come up with its original tracks under the category Navarasam.

"Everything you can imagine is real. When you perform Kathakali the body syncs in its entirety to the art. The Navarasas claim dignity and then follows the fascination to the characters.To the maestros who mesmerised us as who they never were, we dedicate "NAVARASAM" [sic]," the team posted on the band's Facebook page while sharing the video.

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is all praise for the new song and wished the music band all the very best via his social media page on Thursday, January 19.

I want to own up talent anywhere in the world as my relatives. Especially when they are this close to home, cannot but feel proud. The very best to Thaikkudam Bridge.

VijayamuNdaavatte

Priya sahodaran

Kamal Haasan

Even other celebrities, including Deepak Dev and Aishwarya Lekshmi have lauded the team of Thaikkudam Bridge for the new song and video.

Deepak Dev

An awesome brand new track from thaikkudam bridge ..... Do watch it guys .....

Aishwarya

From the first notes of violin,the opening shots,the voice ,the actors, and the bloody brilliant concept and its even briliant execution! #NAVARASAM was the an Awwwww to my eyes and ears and It spoke directly to my soul!! Vipin lal chetta!!That voice is so divine...Govind P Menon ,Superamazingman should be your middle name!! How do you do this every single time!!!!!! #littlswayamp You are effing tooooo good!!! #Thaikudambridge Much much Respect guys!!

Directed by Littil Swayamp, the track, for which lyrics have been penned by Dhanya Suresh, has been sung by Vipin Lal and it has been garnering amazing response from audience. The video features Prayag, Kalamandalam Neeraj, Kalamandalam Nimisha Neeraj, Pranav, Adityan, Nilansha Malur, Kalamandalam Pradeep and Mallika Pradeep Kumar.

Watch the Navarasam track here: