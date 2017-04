Kamal Haasan narrowly escaped from a fire accident at his house on Saturday, April 8. No one was injured in the incident.

He revealed the news on Twitter as he posted, "Thanks to my staff. Escaped a fire at my house. Lungs full of smoke, I climbed down from the third floor. I am safe No one hurt . Goodnight. [sic]"

The actor's followers were worried following his post, and he later responded, "Thanks for all the love and concern. Now off to sleep. Good night indeed:). [sic]"

More to follow.