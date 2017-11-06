Superstar Kamal Haasan has confirmed he would plunge into politics and start his own party soon. As a first step towards it, the actor would launch a mobile app on his birthday.

It was rumoured earlier that Kamal Haasan would launch his political party on November 7, his 63rd birthday. Last week, the actor denied those rumours but revealed that he would make a big announcement on November 7. He has confirmed on Sunday that he would launch an app to connect with his fans.

Kamal Haasan was in Kelambakkam, Chennai to address a function marking the 39th anniversary of his welfare club Kamal Haasan Narpani Iyakkam, when he spoke of the app launch. He said that he definitely wants to launch a political party and he would unveil a mobile app as the first step towards it.

The Tamil superstar needs Rs 30 crore to launch his political party and he is confident that his fans will pitch in with funds. Kamal Haasan plans to raise funds through the mobile app.

"There is no shame in stretching out one's hands for the welfare of the people and if only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would be on the right path. The mobile app would enable us to maintain proper accounts of the funds collected," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying in Kelambakkam

Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about natural disasters and requested the public to be a part of relief work in flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. "Nature's fury does not discriminate between the poor and the rich. Do we need to wait until we lose our lives to natural disasters?" he asked.