Kamal Haasan has been in the news of late over the comments he made Hindu terrorism. Now a defamation case has been filed against the actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case has been booked under IPC sections 500, 511, 298 295(a) and 505 (c). He has been accused of defamation, attempt to cause offence and intent to hurt religious feelings and to incite community, according to ANI.

The case's court hearing is on November 4. Kamal had triggered the controversy by saying that Hindu terrorism exists, following which he became a target of the BJP members.

"Earlier, Hindu rightists used have just intellectual debates with those of differing views. With the approach failing to yield desired result, people have resorted to violence. The extremism has now spread among the Hindus as well. The right wing cannot challenge anyone asking the question: show me one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread into their camp as well," Kamal had written in a weekly column of a Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan.

Case filed against Kamal Haasan under IPC sec 500, 511, 298, 295(a) & 505(c) over his remark on Hindu terror. Matter to be heard tomorrow. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2017

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy slammed Kamal for his views on Hindu extremism.

"He can do anything at anytime. I don't think that one needs to take seriously what he says. I think our NIA [the National Investigation Agency] should visit him and ask him what proof he has," Swamy had told Times Now.

In a retort to him, BJP spokesperson SR Sekar has said: "Kamal says the caste identity of Tamil film stars was being discussed openly on the internet these days. It only shows the failure of the Dravidian movement to create a society free of caste identity. Caste parties have proliferated in Tamil Nadu only during the last three decades when the DMK and AIADMK have ruled. Likewise in Kerala, extremism has grown only under Left and Congress governments. So where is the BJP's role in this?"