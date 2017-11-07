Kamal Haasan turns a year older on Tuesday, October 7 as he celebrates his 63rd birthday. The Ulagayanagan, who has plans to foray into politics, will be making a special announcement on his special day.

His Plans for the Day

Kamal Haasan will not be celebrating his special day by cutting cakes and he will start his special day by visiting to medical camps by his fans clubs by his Narpani Iyakkam.

"@ikamalhaasan will be visiting a medical camp at Annapoorna Marriage hall in Avadi at 7 AM & rain effected areas in Pallikaranai by 9 AM. [sic]" Journalist Sreedhar Pillai confirmed about his plans.

He will be addressing the media at 12 pm and he is likely to inaugurate an app that will become a platform to unite youths as a force. This will be his first step towards launching his political party for which he needs Rs 30 crore as a party fund.

"There is no shame in stretching out one's hands for the welfare of the people and if only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would be on the right path. The mobile app would enable us to maintain proper accounts of the funds collected," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying in Kelambakkam

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is likely to launch the first trailer from his much-delayed Tamil film Vishwaroopam 2. The first instalment had hit the headlines after the AIADMK government had banned the film for two weeks, before it was lifting it after he agreed to delete a few scenes.