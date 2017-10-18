Twitterati is relieved and rejoicing after Twitter suspended self-proclaimed No 1 film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's account and they describe it as a Diwali gift from the popular social networking website.

When you click on the link to the KRK's account, Twitter shows an error message that reads: "The account has been suspended. Learn more about why Twitter suspends accounts, or return to your timeline."

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is a self-proclaimed Bollywood critic and gives his verdict on any Hindi film a day before its release as he reportedly watches them in premiere show in Dubai. With Secret Superstar set to hit the theatres on Thursday, some viewers visited his page and they were in for a shock and surprise.

But it was glad news for some people on Twitter, who hated KRK for his tweets against their favourite stars. They took to Twitter to celebrate this moment and sharing their excitement, a few even said that this is the best Diwali gift by Twitter India. Here are some of their comments.

Gaurav naidu (@gauravnaidu2): #KRK account suspended twitter has given a diwali gift thanks @Twitter

MsAnamika‏ (@IamAnamikaSen): Wow! Now I can celebrate my diwali. This is the best diwali gift I ever got. #krk account has been suspended. Thanks to brave @aamir_khan Hey @RoflMarathi_ let's sing and dance yaar as great @aamir_khan gave a smashing kick on the bumps of inhuman #krk.

Raaz Bani Rahe (@KeepItRaaz): @TwitterIndia has suspended krk's account and It's like a bumper Diwali gift to bollywood fraternity. #KRK

Aazam Khan (@IamAk752): #Krk ka acount suspend hogya.. aaj se ye ghar k toilet me hagega

Jigs‏ (@JijaNambiar): #KRK account got suspended! Bloody idiot he was! In case if Aamir Khan Team is responsible for this, BIG BIG to u

Sekh Mehebub (@MSekh_Babu): Kachra Safai #KRK @aamir_khan Jahapana tussi great ho Taufu❤❤❤ Kabul karo

įŠâHíŁ‏ (@sahilgupta123): #kamaalrkhan twitter suspended @BJP4India ki jai ho! Democracy huh?

Himanshu‏ (@__desai 3h3): Come out of ur own well which is ur world,actual world is really beautiful outside...#krk=#kitnaRoyegaKamaal

Umair _SK‏ (@umairsk85): Swach Twitter Abyan is Done now @kamaalrkhan ab sab saf saf hai @TwitterIndia per #KRk

Rahul‏ (@Rahulhazarika09): Bhaijaan aaj jaisa khusi Kavi nahin Hua.. Ho Gaya lords chutiya #KRK suspended ❤ Nacho BC

SUMIT‏ (@iamsrkknight): Hahaha chutiya critic #KRK bashed @aamir_khan's #SecretSuperstar and now his twitter handle got suspended..