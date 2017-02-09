Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is popular for making controversial comments on Twitter. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has targeted none other than Salman Khan and got trolled on the social network.

KRK took to Twitter and said something that not only shocked Salman's fans but also made them laugh. He called himself a bigger star than Salman.

He also said that Salman cannot act or dance. KRK tweeted that Salman's upcoming movie Tubelight will be a big flop.

"Hey bro @BeingSalmanKhan can you tell me, how big star you are? Are you really bigger star than me me me #ThebrandKRK? Do u really think so?," he first tweeted.

"Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan I predict that your next film #Tubelight will be a sure shot flop. Do you want to bet with me on this? Kitne ki lagi?," he said in the second tweet.

"Bhai Jaan @BeingSalmanKhan acting apko nahi aati, dance apko nahi aata. Toh sirf acche looks par kitne din aur chaloge? Sach batana bhai," KRK said in his last tweet.

With so many negative words for the superstar, Salman's fans on the micro-blogging site would not have kept mum and that is what happened.

KRK'S tweets received a series of abusive replies from Salman's fans. They trolled him. Many of the replies mocked KRK, and some would surely tickle anyone's funny bones.

Salman has been on cloud nine with back-to-back blockbuster movies. After the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, the actor will next be seen in Tubelight that has already been receiving much attention.

KRK calling himself a bigger star than Salman appears to be an attention-seeking act, and he indeed got the attention of the actor's fans who could not stop trolling him.