Actress Kalpana's demise has been a great loss for the Mollywood industry and there isn't anyone to replace the comedian, who has done many remarkable characters in a career spanning 38 years.

Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, the late actress' only daughter Sreemayi (Srimayi) is all set to follow the footsteps of her mother and her sisters Kalaranjini and Urvashi. During a press meeting, the 16-year-old confirmed on signing her debut movie in Malayalam. Interestingly, she will be known by her new screen name Sreesangya.

"I am getting introduced with the movie Kunjiyammayum Anju Makkalum. I am portraying a bold character in it. I hope I can perform well better than what audience expect from me. I am sure there are huge expectations as I belong to a cinema family. I will try to perform well [translated from Malayalam]," Sreesangya said at a press meet.

She was spotted with her mother's elder sister Kalaranjini, with whom she currently stays after the demise of Kalpana.

"I don't want people saying she is like Kalpana, but better than her [translated from Malayalam]," Kalaranjini told.

Sreesangya, who is currently pursuing Visual Communication course in Chennai said that she prefers to do female lead roles in movies though her mother was known for comedy characters.

In debutant Sumesh Lal's directorial venture, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Tiny Tom will also be sharing the screen space with the celebrity kid.

