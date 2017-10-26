The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) is all set to kick off on November 17 and team Atlético de Kolkata will play against Kerala Blasters (KB) in the opening match in Kolkata.

With only three weeks left for the ISL, the Kerala team has released their official song to cheer up the fans of Manjapada.

Malayalam actor-scriptwriter Murali Gopy has rendered his voice for the song, which features Kerala blasters team members CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan among others. The team's owner and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also seen shouting "cup adikanam" (want to win the trophy) in the one-minute video.

The song begins with Murali recalling 'debt' of the last season (KB lost the trophy in the finals) and says that their legs yearn to regain it this time. Through the song, the Kerala Blasters are undoubtedly waiting to take revenge against rival team ATK, to whom they lost two times in the finals in 2014 and 2016. They also challenge Bengaluru FC and Chennai FC.

KB's song sounds similar to the popular Kalippu track from Nivin Pauly's blockbuster movie Premam that was also sung by Murali.

It has impressed football fans and went viral on social media with over 6.4 lakh views on Facebook alone.

Watch the video here: