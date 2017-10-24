A few days ago, young star Dulquer Salmaan in a long Facebook post had begged moviegoers not to kill his bilingual anthology Solo as negative reviews starting pouring out about the climax of the movie's fourth segment — World of Rudra.

Now, another star kid has come forward requesting the viewers to support his father's recent Malayalam movie as they couldn't spend much on its publicity.

Kalidas Jayaram, son of versatile actor Jayaram, took to Facebook to seek support for his father's latest flick Aakasha Mittayee, which hit the theatres in Kerala on October 21.

Kalidas, who is a National Film Award winner, hoped that the latest family entertainer will mark his father's comeback.

"Its very sad to see a movie not getting the appreciation that it deserves..i personally know how much expectations appa had for this film , he was soo excited about this film that he knew it would be a good comeback for him as his audience wanted a good and simple movie from him [sic]," Kalidas wrote on Facebook.

He has asked the viewers to watch Aakasha Mittayee if they want to encourage good cinema and added that lack of publicity should never kill such small projects.

"And now after the release because of the lack in publicity the movie has not been having people inside the theatre...those who saw the movie seem to be liking it a lot ...i personally saw the movie and loved it ....i am not here to ask people to go and watch Aakashamittayee in theatres, watch it if you think movies like this should be made more ....and because of small issues like lack in publicity dont let simple movies like these die and remember small movies are just as important and relevant as the big ones. Hope this movie gets the recognition that it deserves [sic]," he added.

Kalidas has also started an online campaign with the hashtag ‪#‎supportaakashamittayi‬ which got a good response from the netizens. Meanwhile, some viewers, who have already watched the film have been commenting positively about the Jayaram-starrer. Some felt that it is nothing but bad luck as the actor doesn't get deserved recognition even after making a good movie.

The family entertainer written and directed by M Padmakumar and Samuthirakani, is the official Malayalam remake of the Tamil superhit Appa. Samuthirakani, apart from writing directing and producing the Tamil version, acted in the lead role too. In Aakasha Mittayee, other than Jayaram, Iniya and Kalabhavan Shajon appear in prominent roles.

The movie was earlier in the news after Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who made her acting debut in Malayalam with the Mammootty-starrer Kasaba, walked out of the project saying she 'cannot work with male chauvinists'.

Just days after she expressed her excitement over working with Samuthirakani and Jayaram, the actress revealed the big news. "Thnk u to Samuthirakani sir n Jayaram sir for hvng supported my decision.. can't work wid male chauvinists n mannerless prods..#respectwomen [sic]," she tweeted.

Read the full Facebook post of Kalidas Jayaram:

Here's how netizens have reacted to the social media post:

Jyothish C

Jayaram ettan always facing these kind of issues.. I think he's the only Malayalam actor who always exempted from the deserved recognition !!!

It's his fate ; no one can rescue him

Mansoor Assis

I watched this moviee..its a excellent movie and a relevant messge packmis hidden in this movie...everybody must watch this movie...then i would like to say one more thing..this movie must show to all school children who were facing this situation

Shahal Namboori

As an actor, he should adapt to the taste of the viewers and should be more selective with his scripts. He is a great actor, but always choses a passive story. If he could work with some young directors like alphonse, ashik abu, dileesh pothan, haneef adeni or with a good script it will be magic on screen. waiting for that

Ra Ees

Lack in publicity!!!it is the main issue and all others are the small issue's bro! Even the semi-class movies or less entertaining plots didnt get good occupution with good publicity then there is no way to make this film's succes with zero publicity.

Sujith Bose