Sundar C is back with his latest outing Kalakalappu 2. It is a multi-starrer film that also has Jiiva, Jai, Shiva, Nikki Galrani, Catherine Tresa and Nandita Swetha in the lead. The supporting cast involves a long list of talented artists like Radha Ravi, Madhusudhan Rao, Robo Shankar, Rajendran, Manobala and Singamuthu.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2012 hit film Kalakalappu, has music by Hiphop Tamizha. His two songs -- Oru Kuchi Oru Kulfi and Pudichirikka Illa Pudikalayaa -- have struck a chord with listeners. It has NB Srikanth's editing and UK Senthil Kumar's cinematography.

The trailer tells us that Jiiva is an action hero, Jai an emotional person who has issues with his father, and Shiva a con artist. On the other side, Nikki Galrani plays the role of an innocent girl and Catherine plays a broadminded girl.

Like its predecessor, Kalakalappu 2 promises a lot of fun and laughter. Going by the promos, it appears the basic premise of the movie is similar to the first installment. This flick has Rs 10 crore at the center of the story, with the crazy characters trying to get their hands on the money.

The movie, which will see the light of the day in some foreign countries on Thursday, February 8, has spiked the viewers' interest with its promos. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations?

Find out from their words:

Sidhu

#Kalakalappu2: Complete stress buster. Sundar C once again proves he's the king of comic commercial entertainers, he maintains the tempo full time with excellent timing and constant laughter. Sure shot this!

#Kalakalappu2 Interval: Lots of laughs, theatre in splits for most parts. Minimum guarantee Sundar C film, he has complete control of his huge ensemble cast. Enjoyable!

#Kalakalappu2: Jiiva and Jai piggyback on a plethora of comedians led by @iYogiBabu, @actorsathish, @iamrobosankar and more. But the show-stealer is Shiva, who despite coming in only halfway, rocks the party.

Arif

#Kalakalappu2 . Completed!!! Fun ride!!! If you like sundar. C template ..it won't disappoint you. Second half stands high with yogibabu and siva one liner. Loved it. Book the tickets with your family and enjoy it. Stress relief movie. Will work all centres.

#Kalakalappu2 . Interval!! Sundar.C typical template. Laugh riot. Comedy works big time. Movie is going like festival with bunch of comedy actors. As usual No logics!! But entire audience are laughing!! Waiting for siva atrocities...sure shot as of now!!

Shanmuga sundaram

#kalakalappu2 @CatherineTresa1 @nikkigalrani @Actorjiiva As expected disaster 2nd part. Instead of concentrating more on glamour could have worked better on screenplay & Story .Sundar.C reputation as a director been destroyed by double meaning dialogues n whole movie.

Christopher Kanagaraj

‏

#Kalakalappu2 - Adichu thuvacha storyline; Among d huge star cast, ultimate show stealer is Shiva, though he appears post interval his portions r gud. Nikki & Cath for glamour quotient, works in favour of d film. 1st half is plain drama, 2nd half comedy brings laugh. 1 tym watch.