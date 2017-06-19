Mimicry artiste Kalabhavan Sajan breathed his last at around 5 am in a medical college in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, June 19. The actor, who is also a renowned dubbing artiste had been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time now.

Sajan's mortal remains will be kept at his residence near Chitranjali studio in the capital city before taking the body to his native place Kothamangalam in Ernakulam.

Popular dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi confirmed the news on her colleague's demise via her Facebook page on Monday morning. Sajan has dubbed in over 25 movies in Malayalam.

Death hoax of Sajan Palluruthy

Namesake has created confusion after the news on Kalabhavan Sajan's death made headlines. People have misunderstood it to be another popular comedian Sajan Palluruthy. To clear the air, Palluruthy came forward with a video message confirming he is very much alive.

"Dear friends, I saw a news on Facebook this morning. I hope you also came through the news. Do not believe the news, and I am currently in the shooting location of a movie. I decided to come with a video message as people have been calling me since morning [translated from Malayalam]," Sajan is heard saying in a recent video.

Here is the video message of Sajan Palluruthy: