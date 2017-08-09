Kajol is known to be one of the most versatile Bollywood actresses while Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known as one of the

Although Kajol has done different kinds of roles, the actress is doubtful if she is good enough to feature in a Bhansali movie. During a Facebook live chat with her fans, Kajol revealed why she has never been an SLB heroine.

"Yeah. Sure. No two ways about it but don't know if I will have the right presence of mind or perfection of posture to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine," Kajol told a fan when asked if she would like to work with the film-maker.

Of late, Deepika Padukone, apparently, has been Bhansali's favourite as the director has been working back to back with her. First, Deepika had featured in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela, followed by Bajirao Mastani.

Now the director and Deepika have been busy shooting for Padmavati. While Bajirao Mastani was a big hit, fans are expecting to witness a similar magic in Padmavati as well. Apart from Deepika, the film also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in key roles.

Based on the life of Rani Padmini, the movie landed in controversy after it was rumoured that it will portray the historical figure in a bad light. Several protests were held, and sets were vandalised to stop the shooting of the movie. However, things had come under control after the director assured that it will not have any scene that will reflect the queen in a bad manner.