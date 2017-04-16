Rani Mukerji was honoured with "Woman of substance" award at the recently held HT awards, but looks like Kajol was not very happy with it. A video has come up that shows Kajol completely avoiding Rani at the event.

Kajol attended the event with husband Ajay Devgn and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. While Tanishaa congratulated Rani with a hug, Kajol seems to be least interested in wishing or greeting the actress.

It is seen in the video that Kajol keeps a distance from Rani, and even leaves the venue as soon as the declaration of Rani winning the award was made. Was the Dilwale actress not happy with the fact that Rani won the award? Or there is a Karan Johar angle to it?

Karan and Ajay's fallout during the box office clash of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay is well known. The conflict between KJo and Ajay was pretty open, and that incident had apparently affected Kajol's friendship with the film-maker as well.

Rani is one such person who is believed to be very close to Karan. So, did Kajol choose to avoid her as she is a friend of Karan? Well, this is something that can only be guessed.

Rani is all set to appear on the big screen again in the movie Hichki. To be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, shooting of Hichki is likely to commence soon. Check the video below: