It is known to all that Karan Johar and Kajol's 25 years of friendship hit a roadblock last year after the latter supported her husband Ajay Devgn, who claimed Karan bribed Kamaal R Khan to sabotage Ajay's Shivaay, which clashed with Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office.

Both Karan and Kajol are no longer on talking terms. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director had also revealed in his autobiography, The Unsuitable Boy, that Kajol can never come back in his life.

Now, it seems the fallout is affecting the Dilwale actress, who is insecure of their mutual friends. Apparently, Kajol has become more protective of her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a great bond with KJo.

According to a report on Zoom TV, the actress fears that she will lose her dear friend to Karan and so has been investing a lot of time in discussing and seeking Shah Rukh's advice for her upcoming projects. Not just SRK, rumour also has it that Kajol is paying more attention to her relationship with designer Manish Malhotra, who is closer to Karan than Kajol.

While it is not known if there is any truth to the report, Karan in his autobiography had mentioned that Manish and writer Niranjan Iyengar are extremely close to him, while Shah Rukh is like a family member. In the chapter titled Friends and Fallouts, Karan had mentioned that whenever Manish and Niranjan talk about Kajol to him, he is filled with anger.

"It hurts me that she's still close to people I am really close to, like Manish and Niranjan. Somehow I wish she wasn't. When they talk about her, it angers me. I know it is not fair for me to impose my feelings on them, but it bothers me," Karan mentioned in his autobiography.