Kajol celebrated her wedding anniversary by posting a picture of her and Ajay Devgn on Twitter. Kalki Koechlin has reportedly split from rumoured boyfriend Jim Sarbh and other Bollywood gossips in news.

Take a look at Bollywood's newsmakers:

Kalki Koechlin parts ways with rumoured boyfriend Jim Sarbh

Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh of Neerja fame have reportedly parted ways. The actors were going strong until rumours of their strained relationship surfaced in October last year. And now, they have decided to call it quits. "Kalki and Jim had a tiff then and were determined to work on their relationship, but things didn't work out and they actually decided to call it off last week," a source told SpotboyE.

A little bit of role reversal for Grazia this month. pic.twitter.com/Hs3Wv4Mq1n — Kalki Koechlin (@kalkikanmani) December 13, 2016

Kajol posts selfie with Ajay Devgn on their wedding anniversary

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on February 24. On the special day, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress posted a selfie with Ajay on Instagram. "Thank y'all for all your wonderfully warm wishes," she captioned the picture.

Thank y'all for all ur wonderfully warm wishes. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

Amy Jackson talks about replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2.0

Amy Jackson will be stepping into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's shoes in the sequel of Rajinikanth's Robot. Aishwarya played the role of Rajini's love interest in the 2010 film and in the sequel 2.0, Amy will be seen as the female lead. In an interview with the Times of India, Amy said: "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration. I've watched Robot several times. (Laughs) I have literally followed in Aishwarya's footsteps. But our characters aren't related."

Saif Ali Khan to make his instagram debut

Saif Ali Khan has finally decided to join social media. The Rangoon actor's son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi broke the news on his Instagram page with a screenshot of Saif's official Instagram page. Follow him on @saifakpataudi as the actor will go public from March 1. Until now, Saif had always maintained that he doesn't find social media too appealing and prefers to stay away from it.