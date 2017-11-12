Kai Po Che actress Amrita Puri has finally tied the knot with long-time boyfriend and Mumbai-based restaurateur Imrun Sethi in Bangkok according to Sikh rituals. The November 11 morning wedding was a low-key affair that took place in the presence of their respective family members and close friends.
Amrita's close friends Sandhya Mridul, Satyadeep Sharma, Eisha Chopra and Nauheed Cyrusi were seen accompanying the bride on her big day.
The dimpled beauty looked stunning in her cream embroidered lehenga as she walked gracefully into her Anand Karaj (Sikh marriage ceremony) under a bed of flowers with perched doves.
Amrita and Imrun's friends were seen lifting them on their shoulders during the blissful ceremony.
The newly-wedded couple were seen posing for a group photograph with their friends with wide smiles on their faces.
Earlier, Amrita shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram. She was seen wearing a blue lehenga.
She shared some pictures from her sangeet ceremony as well.
Here's wishing Amrita and Imrun a happy married life.