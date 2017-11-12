Kai Po Che actress Amrita Puri has finally tied the knot with long-time boyfriend and Mumbai-based restaurateur Imrun Sethi in Bangkok according to Sikh rituals. The November 11 morning wedding was a low-key affair that took place in the presence of their respective family members and close friends.

Amrita's close friends Sandhya Mridul, Satyadeep Sharma, Eisha Chopra and Nauheed Cyrusi were seen accompanying the bride on her big day.

The dimpled beauty looked stunning in her cream embroidered lehenga as she walked gracefully into her Anand Karaj (Sikh marriage ceremony) under a bed of flowers with perched doves.

The stunning Ms Puri off to become Mrs Sethi?. #amrun A post shared by Pooja ( Singapore, Mumbai, NY) (@pnanda28) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Élan Bride, Amrita Puri gracefully walking into her Anand Karaj this morning, under a bed of flowers with perched doves. Doesn't she look stunning?! #amrun A post shared by Élan Events by Nipunika (@elan_ebn) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Speechless ✨ #amrun A post shared by Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Amrita and Imrun's friends were seen lifting them on their shoulders during the blissful ceremony.

When the guy who pioneered Eat.Drink.Love decides to get married, for sleep you Pray @imrunsethi @terttulia #MayYourPartyNeverStop #amrun #eatdrinklove #somuchlove A post shared by Supriya (@supersgram) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

The newly-wedded couple were seen posing for a group photograph with their friends with wide smiles on their faces.

#amrun ❤️ A post shared by Suchit Mahajan (@suchitmahajan) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

Earlier, Amrita shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram. She was seen wearing a blue lehenga.

She shared some pictures from her sangeet ceremony as well.

Pretty brides are happiest (and most modest, of course) #amrun A post shared by Amrita Puri (@amupuri) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:53am PST

Happy mehndi to @amupuri So happy to wear this pretty Dhara by @urvashikaur ?? #Amrun A post shared by Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

Happy birthday to my main man! You make my world! ❤️ always xx A post shared by Amrita Puri (@amupuri) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:59pm PDT

Here's wishing Amrita and Imrun a happy married life.