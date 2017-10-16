The sudden demise of Santhi (Shanti) Mohandas, wife of popular music composer and singer Bijibal, on August 28 following a cerebral hemorrhage, was a shocking news for the entire Malayalam film fraternity.

Now, over a month after their mother's demise, Santhi and Bijibal's children Devadutt, 13, and eight-year-old Daya along with their cousin Lola have come up with a tribute song for her.

The song, which begins with the lines Kai Pidichu has impressed the music lovers for its soothing music and touching lyrics. The two-minute-47-second music video proves how talented these kids are. Music is in their genes.

The lyrics of the melody is composed by Lola, daughter of Bijipal's brother. And Devadutt composed music, who also joined in singing it along with his sister Daya and cousin Lola. Bijibal and Sandeep accompanied on violin and guitar, respectively.

When Bijibal shared the video on his Facebook page, it went viral with many celebrities sharing good comments on it. Netizens are also showering praises on the young talents for their amazing work. Actors Vinay Forrt, Jewel Mary, Srindaa, directors Ranjith Sankar and Shanavas K Bavakutty, are among those who have shared the video on their social media pages.

Earlier, Daya's Onam special song 'Onam Vannalo' had also become an instant hit online.

Bijibal and Santhi were married for 15 years when death parted them in August. Santhi, who grew up in Abu Dhabi, was a gifted dancer and a post graduate in Bharatanatyam. She was doing her research on Mohiniyattam.

