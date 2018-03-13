South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss the remainder of the Test series against Australia after he was found guilty of bumping into Steve Smith's shoulder on day one of the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Rabada, 22, already had five demerit points on his disciplinary record and earned three more for "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" following his clash with Smith.

He received an additional demerit point for giving David Warner an aggressive send-off after dismissing him in the second innings.

It meant the pacer had accumulated nine demerit points within a two-year period, which automatically triggers a two-match ban.

Rabada earned man-of-the-match honors for taking figures of 11-150 in the second Test, as South Africa leveled the four-match series 1-1 with a six-wicket victory.

The 22-year-old said he would learn from his suspension and look to rein in his aggressive on-field behavior in the future.

"I won't change the way I express myself but I just will get far away from the batter," Rabada told the International Cricket Council's official website.

"I have to move forward. I have to see it as a big learning curve. And not repeat the same mistake. I have repeated the same mistake in the eyes of the umpires. I am not happy about it but time moves on.

"I don't know what I am thinking actually. To be honest, I just let it out," he added. "It's a big series, there is a lot to play for. There's a whole lot of emotion and pride. You don't want to roll over. You want to get them out."

Rabada's clash with Smith came after an ugly off-field confrontation between Warner and Quinton de Kock marred the first Test in Durban.

Both players were sanctioned by the ICC after video footage from a stairwell leading into the players' dressing rooms appeared to show Warner being restrained by his teammates during a spat with De Kock.

Warner accepted a Level 2 offence and was fined 75% of his match fee by the ICC over the incident, but avoided a one-Test ban. De Kock contested his charge of a Level 1 offence but was fined 25% of his match fee.