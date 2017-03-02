The trailer of Arya's upcoming Tamil film Kadamban, which was released this evening, has received rave reviews from Suriya, Madhavan, Sivakarthikeyan, Rana Daggubati, Karthi and other Kollywood celebs.

Arya had revealed on Twitter last week that the trailer of his movie Kadamban would be released online by Suriya Sivakumar‏ and R Madhavan on Thursday evening. Both the Tamil actors launched the video of the film, which was released on the official YouTube channel of Sony Music South.

Later, Suriya shared the link to the trailer of Kadamban on his Twitter handle. He wrote: "@arya_offl where u born like this or became like this.!? Here is #KadambanTrailer @SonyMusicSouth @ActorMadhavan." He added: "Phaaaaaa Goosebumps loooved the trailer..!!"

Ranganathan Madhavan also shared the link on his Twitter handle and praised the team of Kadamban. The actor tweeted: "WISH MY Buddy"The HE MAN" Awesome luck wid #Kadamban @arya_offl @thisisysr @naviin2050 @JithanRamesh @AntonyLRuben. Awesomeeeeeeeee Trailer bro...."

Later, Arya‏ took to his Twitter to thank both Suriya and Madhavan. The actor tweeted: "Thanks to my sweetheart friends @Suriya_offl sir @ActorMadhavan sir for making this happen #kadamban."

Several other Tamil celebs are also impressed with the trailer of Kadamban. Some of them tweeted the link to the video and lauded the team of the movie. Here are some comments:

Actor Karthi‏: #Kadamban looks Grand, Emotional and intense!

Sivakarthikeyan: #KadambanTrailer looks Rocksolid lik @arya_offl..Vazhthukkal brother my wishes to @thisisysr sir,Dir Ragav and team

Rana Daggubati‏: Aiiiiieeee TOO GOOD!! All the best brother!! @arya_offl

Sathish‏: #kadamban extraordinary trailer @arya_offl bro. Best wishes to dir @naviin2050 bro @thisisysr bro and team

Dhananjayan Govind: #Kadamban trailer is superb... action based. Creates huge excitement. Best wishes @naviin2050 @arya_offl @thisisysr

Santhanam‏: @arya_offl Good Trailer darling #Kadamban

Vishnu Vishal: Superbbbbb.....great work by my dear friend @arya_offl , catherine n d entire team :) @thisisysr rocks as usual..

Sreedhar Pillai: #Kadamban @arya_offl's exciting & thrilling new Jungle story . Looks interesting.