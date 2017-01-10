At least 27 killed people were killed and 70 injured in twin explosions in Kabul apparently targeting Afghan MPs on Tuesday, January 10.

Afghan officials confirm 27 dead and 70 wounded in twin explosions in Kabul, reports TOLO News

Reports state that the first blast occurred near American University of Afghanistan and Noor Hospital on Darulaman Road, TOLOnews reported. Another blast was shortly reported in the same region.

#Kabul - officials confirm at least 21 killed and 45 wounded in twin explosions against parliamentary staff #Afghanistan — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 10, 2017

