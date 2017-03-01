Multiple explosions were reported outside the PD6 and PD11 police headquarters in Kabul on Wednesday afternoon. There are also reports of an ongoing gun battle between security forces and an unknown number of gunmen in the Afghan capital, according to a police official.

The gunfire was concentrated to a district police headquarters located near a military training school, Reuters reports. The attackers reportedly had attempted to enter the PD6 police headquarters.

Shortly after the explosion near PD6, another blast was reported near PD11 in the capital's Arzan Qeemat region.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the explosions stating that they had attacked three targets in Kabul.

Witnesses said that the explosions were big enough to be heard from the other side of the city.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident.

More details on the attack are awaited.