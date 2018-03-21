At least 26 people have been killed and 18 others were injured in Kabul, Afghanistan, in a suspected suicide attack during the Nowruz celebrations, the New Year festival, in the country, Wednesday, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Initial reports suggest that the bomber attacked hundreds of people near a shrine in the capital city. The suicide bomber approached the Sakhi shrine on foot and detonated himself, an interior ministry spokesman told the BBC.

The blast occurred outside Ali Abad hospital, which is close to the Kabul University, the spokesman added.