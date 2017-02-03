After the box office success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan is all set to appear in Kabir Khan's Tubelight. While the film's shooting is nearing completion, the director has now made a box office prediction for Tubelight.

Salman Khan is arrogant: Sanjay Dutt slams the Tubelight actor

Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, also directed by Kabir, had grossed over Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. Now, Kabir said Salman is five times better in Tubelight than Bajrangi.

"Salman will be seen in a completely different way in the film (Tubelight). If people have thought that Salman's performance is special in Bajrangi Bhaijaan then his performance in Tubelight is five times better than it. The audience will see Salman's better performance in Tubelight," Mid-Day quoted Kabir as saying.

"We have made Tubelight and if people like the film, the business will be similar or more than Bajrangi Bhaijaan and if they don't then it would be a bit low," he added. However, he also said that he does not carry the pressure of the success of his previous film.

There has been a huge enthusiasm among fans for Tubelight. Salman and Kabir had earlier collaborated for two films – Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and both films turned out to be blockbusters.

Apart from Tubelight, the actor will also be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai – sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The film will bring back the hit pair of Salman and Katrina back on screen.