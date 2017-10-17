Director Arun Kumar Aravind's latest Malayalam movie Kaattu hit the screens on October 13 and it has received positive response from the audience. Kaattu follows Aravind's critically acclaimed films Cocktail, Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Left Right Right.

Murali Gopy, Asif Ali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Manasa Radhakrishnan play the lead roles in the movie, which is based on a story written by late filmmaker Padmarajan.

The legendary director's son, Ananthapadmanabhan, penned the script of the revenge drama, which is set in the rustic terrains during late 1970s. Asif plays the character Nuhukannu, while Murali, Varalaxmi and Manasa appear as Chellappan, Muthulakshmi and Ummukkulusu, respectively.

Viewers have been appreciating Asif, Murali and other actors for their remarkable perforamances in Kaattu, which also has an interesting storyline. Many celebrities, including Aparna Balamurali, Jiyen Krishnakumar, Omar Lulu, Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, Vinay Govind and Boban Samuel have also praised the movie.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is yet to watch the Asif-starrer, has requested the audience to watch it in theatres and not make it a torrent or DVD hit later, even as he cites amazing reviews.

"Hearing amazing reviews about Arun Kumar Aravind's Kaattu.. I wanted to watch this film on the first day itself, because it's made by the director of Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Left Right Left. But I couldn't yet because I am not in kerala. Some of our brilliant films have gone unnoticed when it was released in theatres and later on people have raved about it, watching it on DVD and torrent. I sincerely hope that it doesn't happen to this film. In kerala, we have audience for every kind of cinema. If u guys can take ur time out to watch this film, please do.. I am not part of this film, but I am saying this because it's made by one of my 5 favourite young filmmakers in contemporary malayalam cinema," the actor-turned-filmmaker posted on his Facebook page.

Check out the celebrity response on Kaattu movie here:

Aparna Balamurali

'Kaattu'

I saw this movie the very first day itself. It took me this long to write something about it.

To write something about a movie like kaattu is not an easy task.

I have always heard artists and technicians from other industries say that their wish and aim is to work in the malayalam film industry. And i have always wondered why?! I have only seen people from this industry flying to the other industries.

But for me kaattu gave an answer. It showed me why we stand out and why we should be proud of this industry. The root was clearly shown.

Kaattu.. a class movie like this shouldn't be missed. Taking us to the world of chellappan, nuhukannu, pauly, moopan, muthulakshmi.. travelling to a different period and place. A tale of human emotions..

Each one of them were living! Asif ikka as nuhukannu and Murali Gopy sir as chellappan can never be erased from our minds !

A big salute to the director Arun Kumar Aravind sir. You took us to another world!

Dont miss kaattu in theatres!

Vinay Govind

Kaattu is not the pace of today that you expect in every film, but it definitely has some charm of yesterday that most of us have missed. Go into theatres for that... Asif... You can be proud of having Noohakannu, in your filmography for ever and you have handled it with immense maturity and control over your body-language. Terrific background score by Kapeed Ved and some interesting cast on screen is a huge plus.

