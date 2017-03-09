With less than a month remaining for the release of Kaatru Veliyidai, the makers are all set to start full-fledged promotions of the Mani Ratnam-directorial flick. It will formally begin with the launch of its movie trailer on Thursday, March 9.

The trailer of Kaatru Veliyidai will hit the internet directly through the official page of Sony Music South, the audio rights holder of the upcoming Tamil movie. "Today is the day! Catch @arrahman LIVE as he launches the trailer of #KaatruVeliyidai & #Cheliyaa at 5:00 PM here- http://bit.ly/ARRahmanFacebookLIVE,[sic]" the tweet from the company read.

The teasers of Kaatru Veliyidai, which were released earlier, promised to entertain viewers with romance backed by soulful songs and pleasant visuals. The trailer will reportedly attempt to present some of the best moments to generate positive vibes around the flick. The video is expected to revolve around Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari, who are playing the lead roles.

KPAC Lalitha, Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, Delhi Ganesh, RJ Balaji, Harish Raj and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and has been edited by A Sreekar Prasad. Mani Ratnam's favourite AR Rahman has scored the music for the flick, which will be distributed by Sri Thenandal Films in Tamil Nadu.

The audio of the movie will be out in the weeks to come and the movie will hit the screens on April 7. Kaatru Veliyidai has been dubbed into Telugu as Cheliyaa and the trailer of the Telugu version will be out along with its Tamil version.