Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai will be released in massive number of screens across South India, and in the US. Along with its Telugu version Cheliyaa, the Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari's film is set to rule the box office this weekend.

Taking the advance booking into consideration, it is safe to assume that Kaatru Veliyidai is going to register an earth-shattering opening. The tickets have been selling like hotcakes in prime centres that include Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Going by the Book My Show numbers, above 70 percent of the tickets for Kaatru Veliyidai for the first day have been sold out in Chennai and it might reach close to 90-95 percent in many centres by the time the film hits the screens on Friday, April 7 . The movie is having close to 200 shows in the city.

In Bengaluru, Kaatru Veliyidai will have more than 175 shows. Not surprisingly, above 75 percent of tickets have been already sold out for the first day.

However in Hyderabad, the dubbed Telugu version, Cheliyaa, is getting maximum number of shows. A rough estimation indicates that the combined two versions of the movie will get more than 150 shows on the release day. Around 60 percent tickets have been sold out as of now. The response has been good In Coimbatore and Kochi.

Kaatru Veliyidai is releasing in NCR, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai along with its Telugu version.

Among the overseas centres, Jolly Hits and ATMUS Entertainment are distributing the Telugu and Tamil versions in the US. The combined screen count is above 220 in North America.

The positive pre-release talk is set to ensure a good opening for Kaatru Veliyidai, which is seeing the light of the day in 1,400 screens worldwide. It has to be noted that the film is eligible for 30 percent entertainment tax exemption from the state government.