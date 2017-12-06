The makers of Saif Ali Khan's next movie Kaalakaandi have released its first trailer and it suggests that the film will be all about sex, drugs and action. Some light humour can be seen in the trailer that reminds you of Delhi Belly.

Although it is hard to understand the storyline of the movie by watching just the trailer, it certainly generates curiosity. Apart from the funny one-liners, there are a number of bold sex scenes and use of abuses.

Saif sports a unique look in the movie and his antics are just to the point. However, the movie might most probably face trouble from the censor board.

With the kind of reputation that the CBFC has, anyone can predict that Kaalakaandi will face heavy cuts. Many viewers responded positively to the trailer, but also expressed fear that the movie might face CBFC's ire.

Directed by Akshat Verma, Kaalakaandi is a dark comedy starring Saif, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

With all of Saif's recent films bombing at the box office, Kaalakaandi surely is an important film for the actor. Although it appears to be made on a medium budget, the trailer is certainly impressive, and the movie is likely to connect with the audience.

Watch the trailer here: