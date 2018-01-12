Rating – 3.5/5

Cast – Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Shobita Dhulipala, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasurywala, Nary Singh and Akshay Oberoi

Director – Akshat Verma

Genre – Dark Comedy

Storyline

The Akshat Verma directorial is a dark comedy about life, death and karma. Kaalakaandi is actually a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. The movie chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai over 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect.

Kaalakaandi has three parallel but simultaneous tracks and that are somehow interconnected. The movie begins with Saif being told he has cancer and just two-three months to live.

The second story revolves around Kunal Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala — where she is headed to America and things change when they decide to attend Shehnaz Treasurywala's birthday party. Shivam Patil plays Shehnaz's boyfriend.

And the final story, which is very gripping, is of Vijay Raaz and Deepak Dobriyal. They work as transport men for a don in Mumbai but want to earn big on their own. How friends turn against each other and what happens, in the end, will blow your mind.

Performances

Saif Ali Khan's mad dance, naughtiness with the beautiful Nary Singh, who has delivered natural and committed performance, and his sincerity are total winners.

Deepak Dobriyal is crisp and terrific. His chemistry with Vijay Raaz is to look forward to in the film. Their comic timing and the typical conversations between two goons in Mumbai are natural and to the point.

Neil Bhoopalam plays a small yet impactful role. As for the women in the film, Shehnaz Treasurywala, Isha Talwar and Amyra Dastur raise the hotness quotient. Special mention for Sobhita Dhulipala, who expresses a variety of emotions smoothly.

Positives

The background score keeps you engaged. Shot completely at night, the film shows Mumbai in its real sense. Mumbai rains play an important role and a lot happens in the "dark side."

Negatives

The graphics used when Saif Ali Khan is high on drugs are funny and feel tacked-on. The climax just didn't make any sense. Like really? Yes, it was unpredictable and shocking, but really unnecessary. It was not as funny as Delhi Belly, unfortunately.

Verdict

I am glad I saw this film without any cuts. Thanks, CBFC. The rawness and reality were much-needed. Definitely a must watch, but don't know whether the masses will connect with it as it is an artistic dark comedy.