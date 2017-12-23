Saif Ali Khan will make you go crazy in this new number from his upcoming film Kaalakaandi. First impression -- well, it's crazy and the phrase 'Swagpur ka Chaudhary' will definitely be the next thing among youth.

Watch the video here:

The song has been sung and written by Akshay Verma and composed by Sameer Uddin.

The video is interesting and unique with the entire star cast dancing on the peppy beats.

The director Akshat Verma in a media interaction said: "All of us have a certain place, we have a Swagpur inside us and this song is really about how we should be the Choudharies of this personal space within us. This is not an aggressive song, it's about how we should take ownership, responsibility and be in control of our lives."

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, Kaalakaandi stars Saif Ali Khan along with Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Kaalakaandi, which chronicles the story of six characters from different worlds of Mumbai in a span of 12 hours and how the lives of complete strangers intersect, is set to release on January 12, 2018.

With all of Saif's recent films bombing at the box office, Kaalakaandi surely is an important film for the actor. Although it appears to be made on a medium budget, the trailer is certainly impressive, and the movie is likely to connect with the audience.