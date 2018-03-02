1 / 5









The Telugu teaser of director Pa Ranjith's Tamil film Kaala starring Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi has hit the internet and is getting a good response from the film goers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The makers of Kaala are dubbing and releasing it with the same title, in a bid to cash in on the fan following superstar Rajinikanth has in the Telugu states. Earlier when the makers released the first look, it got a great response. Now, the teaser which is released online is also getting rave reviews by all.

Dhanush released the Telugu teaser of Kaala along with its Tamil version on the YouTube channel of his production house Wunderbar Films on Friday morning. The actor-turned-producer tweeted, "Journey of #Kaala Karikaalan starts Watch Superstar bowl us all over with his charisma. Check out #KaalaTeaser in தமிழ் ▶️ हिन्दी ▶️ తెలుగు ▶️ @superstarrajini @dhanushkraja @beemji @Music_Santhosh."

Kaala is gangster thriller that revolves around Kaala Karikaalan (Rajinikanth), who runs away from Tirunelveli during his childhood and reaches Mumbai where he becomes a powerful don residing at Dharavi. The rest of the film is about his fight against a corrupt politician (Nana Patekar).

Though the teaser has all the elements that the audience were looking forward to, it is clear that the movie will bring back the superstar in a larger than life avatar, appealing the mass. The viewers will witness his trademark dialogue delivery, action, and mannerism; a treat for all his fans.

Besides Rajini, the teaser of Kaala also tells us that Nana Patekar too has a strong role in the film. The teaser also gives a glimpse about the role played Eswari Rao and Huma Qureshi, though it didn't show any other actors in the teaser.

The movie seems strong on rich production values with G Murali's camera work, Santhosh Narayanan's background score, Dhilip Subbarayan's stylish action sequences, and M Sreeramakrishna's punch dialogues is going to be a heady concoction for all Rajini fans.

The teaser of Kaala has received 498,701 views, 35,000 thumbs up, 1,000 thumbs down and 1,268 comments in less than 6 hours. This video is expected to surpass the mark of 1 million videos.